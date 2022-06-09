Congress stages protest

June 09, 2022 20:50 IST

Shivamogga district unit of the Congress party, on Thursday, staged a protest demanding the arrest of Rohith Chakrathirtha, who headed the textbook review committee.

The protesters, led by District Congress Committee president H.S. Sundaresh, staged the protest at Mahaveera Circle and burnt photos of Mr. Chakrathirtha. They alleged that in the name of reviewing the textbooks, Mr. Chakrathirtha insulted social reformers including Narayana Guru, Purandaradas, Kanakadas and architect of the Indian constitution B.R. Ambedkar, among others. He had also distorted the State anthem penned by Kuvempu.

The State government should arrest him immediately, they demanded.

Member of Shivamogga City Corporation Yamuna Range Gowda, leaders of the party including Rekha Ranganath, Y.H. Nagaraj and others led the protest.