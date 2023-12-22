GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress stages protest in Yadgir

December 22, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress staged a protest in Yadgir on Friday against the suspension of Opposition MPs.

Leading the protest at Subhas Chandra Bose Circle, Minister for Small Scale Industries Sharanabasappa Darshanapur said that the Union government failed to answer the question raised by the Opposition about security breach in Parliament.

“Members of Parliament are seeking statement from the Home Minister on the incident. It is a grave security breach. The government could have answered instead of suspending MPs. The suspension indicates that the government is trying to cover up the issue,” he said.

Mr. Darshanapur said that the Union government has failed to deliver good governance with concrete programmes for the people. “It is merely doing politics on religious grounds, not on development. The people should teach it a lesson at an appropriate time,” he said.

Member of Legislative Assembly Channareddy Patil Tunnur, president of District Congress Committee Basareddy Anapur, Marigowda Hulakal and others were present.

