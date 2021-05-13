Karnataka

Congress stages protest against govt. ‘failures’

Congress leaders protesting on the Vidhana Soudha premises on Wednesday.  

Karnataka Congress leaders on Wednesday staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the State Secretariat alleging that the BJP government in the State had failed in management of COVID-19 pandemic.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and several other legislators and party leaders participated in the protest and shouted slogans against the State and Central governments for their alleged failure in handling of the pandemic.

The party alleged that the BJP government in the State had not been able to allot beds for infected patients and many people had died owing to shortage of ventilators, ICU beds, and oxygen supply.

The Congress leaders demanded a financial package for providing compensation for the poor who were affected mostly by the pandemic and lockdown imposed by the government.

The Congress has been demanding crediting of ₹10,000 each in the bank accounts of the poor.

