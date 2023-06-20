HamberMenu
Congress stages protest against Centre’s refusal to supply rice to Karnataka for implementing Anna Bhagya scheme

The workers, who also exhibited empty plates, shouted slogans against the BJP government at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

June 20, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Congress workers staging a demonstration at Gandhi Square in Mysuru on Tuesday, June 20.

Congress workers staging a demonstration at Gandhi Square in Mysuru on Tuesday, June 20. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Congress workers staged a demonstration near Gandhi Square in Mysuru on Tuesday, June 20, as part of the party’s State-wide protest against the BJP government at the Centre for its refusal to supply rice to Karnataka for implementation of the Anna Bhagya scheme.

The Congress workers and supporters, who also exhibited empty plates, shouted slogans against the BJP government at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Alleging injustice to the poor families of Karnataka, Congress workers said the refusal to supply rice to Karnataka by the BJP government at the Centre was aimed at obstructing the implementation of the Anna Bhagya scheme that promises 10 kg of rice for every person belonging to BPL families.

Speaking on the occasion, Darshan Dhruvanarayan, Nanjangud MLA, said the BJP government at the Centre had denied supply of rice to Karnataka was part of political vendetta. “The guarantees of the Congress have endeared the party to the people. BJP is unable to tolerate this,” he said.

Despite the vengeful politics of the BJP, Mr. Darshan said the Congress, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, will implement all the guarantee schemes in the State.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana, who addressed a press conference earlier, said the BJP government was “obstructing” the Anna Bhagya scheme to prevent the Congress from becoming popular and make major gains in the Lok Sabha elections next year. However, the Congress will do well in the Lok Sabha elections also and rout the BJP, he said.

Mysuru District Congress Committee President B.J. Vijaykumar and Mysuru City Congress Committee President R. Murthy were among the Congress workers, who participated in the demonstration.

Meanwhile, members of Communist Party of India (Marxist) also held a demonstration against the BJP government at the Centre for refusing rice to Karnataka.

They gathered at B.R. Ambedkar statue in Town Hall and held a protest, where they shouted slogans.

