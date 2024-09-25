Congress stages protest against BJP, JD(S) in Dharwad

Congress workers staged a protest against BJP and Janata Dal(S) leaders in Dharwad on Wednesday against what they called a conspiracy against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

ADVERTISEMENT

They shouted slogans against the two Opposition parties and walked to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

AICC member Deepak Chinchore addressed the protestors and said that the Union government is using unfair means to dislodge all non-BJP governments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BJP is misusing the office of the Governor to topple Congress government in the State. The BJP wants only power and not people’s welfare. It is using false accusations to malign Mr. Siddaramaiah who has led a clean public life for five decades,” he claimed.

“The guarantees implemented by him has become a nightmare for both the BJP and the Janata Dal(S). The BJP is trying to destabilise elected governments while the Janata Dal(S) is helping it,” Mr. Chinchore said.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah is the champion of the poor and the deprived classes and efforts to malign him will not be tolerated,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chinchore said that no power can dislodge Mr. Siddaramaiah as he has the blessings of the people. He has already won the battle in the people’s court and now he will also win the legal battle, he claimed.

The BJP leaders who are demanding his resignation and conspiring against him will bite the dust soon, he said.

He said that the BJP leaders have no moral right to seek his resignation as they face land-grab charge. He demanded that the President should act against the Governor who he alleged is being partisan.

Nagaraj Gurikar and party leaders were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.