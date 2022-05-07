‘Congress sleepless after defeat in five States’

After the Congress lost in five States, its leaders had become ‘sleepless’ and were unable to decide to what to do, State General Secretary of BJP Mahesh Tenginakai has said

After the Congress lost in five States, its leaders had become ‘sleepless’ and were unable to decide to what to do resulting in incoherent statements, State general secretary of BJP Mahesh Tenginakai has said.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi recently, Mr. Tenginakai said that Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah was making ‘hit-and-run’ allegations. During his own rule, there were several scams in the Karnataka Public Service Commission, he alleged.

Referring to allegations on PSI recruitment scam by former Minister Priyank Kharge, Mr. Tenginakai said that he had so far not replied to the notices issued to him, seeking further details on the recruitment scam, which showed his real face.

To a query, he said that BJP had nothing to learn from the Congress which, he said, was involved in series of scams and irregularities during its reign. In the Arkavathy denotification, there was a scam of ₹5,000 crore and the complaints to ACB against Mr. Siddaramaiah were not probed into, he alleged.

On the 40% allegation and PSI recruitment scam, he said that the Government would hold an impartial inquiry to bring out the truth. This apart, the party would launch an awareness programme to sensitise the people on the reality of these allegations.

MLC Pradeep Shettar, chairman of HDUDA Nagesh Kalburgi, BJP leaders Sanjay Kapatkar, Lingaraj Patil, and others were present.