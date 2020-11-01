‘Congress’ silence shows its double standard’

HUBBALLI

01 November 2020 02:00 IST

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said the Congress’ double standards had been exposed as even after a Pakistan Minister’s acceptance of his country’s role in Pulwama attack, the Congress had remained silent.

Addressing presspersons on Saturday, Mr. Joshi said after the Pulwama attack, the Congress had made allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “However, now one its Ministers revealed about Pakistan’s role in Pulwama attack in Parliament. But the Congress is silent now,” he said.

He sought to know whether it was not a good news for the country. “Why do you (Congress) want to oppose the country for the sake of opposing Mr. Modi,” he asked.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments, Mr. Joshi said his comments in favour of the Congress showed his foolishness and to what level the Congress would stoop to for votes.

CM’s discretion

Meanwhile, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar said the restructure or expansion of the State cabinet after the poll results was left to the Chief Minister’s discretion.

Regarding doubt expressed by BJP leader and former Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal about the tenure of Mr. Yediyurappa, he declined to comment saying that it was a personal comment by Mr. Yatnal.