Congress should stop misleading public on Budgetary allocation: Bommai

Published - July 27, 2024 07:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Taking exception to the Congress leaders' comments on the union budget, Member of Parliament and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked the Congress leaders to stop misleading the public on the budget allocations to Karnataka and read the full budget instead.

The Hindu Bureau

Taking exception to Congress leaders’ comments on the Union Budget, MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked them to stop misleading the public on the Budget allocations to Karnataka.

Speaking to presspersons in Haveri on Saturday, Mr. Bommai claimed that Karnataka had received more allocations under the NDA when compared to the UPA regime.

Clarifying that there was no stepmotherly treatment towards Karnataka by the Centre, Mr. Bommai asked the Congress leaders to have a thorough reading of the Budget to understand how much allocations had been made for Karnataka.

He said that under the devolution of funds, the Centre had allocated ₹44,870 crore to Karnataka for various projects.

Mr. Bommai said that in the last three years, the State had received approximately ₹7,000 crore annually for railway projects, while it was just ₹700 crore annually under the UPA.

Claiming that delay in the progress of railway projects was owing to the State government’s failure to provide its share of funds for land acquisition, he said that he had already brought it to the notice of the Chief Minister during his meeting with MPs from Karnataka in Delhi.

He said that Mr. Siddaramaiah had promised to release the State’s share of funds towards land acquisition and he would release more details on the issue on Monday.

However, Mr. Bommai said that although the Centre had made adequate allocations for Karnataka’s progress, a lot more was needed. He said he recently met the Union Minister concerned regarding ₹5,000 crore allocation for the Upper Bhadra project, which is waiting approval from the Finance Ministry.

He advised the State government to focus on getting more funds through concerted efforts instead of just making allegations against the Centre.

