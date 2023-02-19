Congress should set its house in order first, says CM

February 19, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked the Congress to set its own house in order before talking about the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala should know that all is not well in Karnataka Congress. He should end the infighting in his own party before talking about the BJP or the BJP-led government in Karnataka,’‘ he said in Hubballi on Sunday.

“What does Mr. Surjewala know about Karnataka to talk about its politics or governance? Congress was defeated in the last elections only because it was an anti-people government. Now, the Congress is raising irrelevant issues, rather than functioning as a responsible Opposition,’‘ he said. He was responding to Mr. Surjewala’s comment that the BJP government had created a hell for the people of Karnataka.

Some Congress leaders are terming the BJP as a party of leaders. I want to tell them that the people of the State know very well who are demons and who are Gods. Congress has its own list of demons, he said.

Reacting to Mr. Surjewala’s accusation that the BJP was copying some welfare and development programmes of the Congress, Mr. Bommai said the reverse was true. “It is the Congress that is copying our programmes. It is renaming our schemes like Gruhini Shakti and including them in their manifesto. It seems Mr. Surjewala has forgotten such vital facts,’‘ he said.

Mr. Bommai claimed that his Budget speech was not a mere rhetoric, but a record of concrete achievements. After the 2022 Budget, we set up a high-powered committee headed by the Chief Secretary to oversee its implementation. The committee has noted that government orders were issued to implement 90% of the Budget announcements. The same committee will continue its job this year too,’‘ he said.