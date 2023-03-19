Congress set to hold rally in Belagavi today

March 19, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The Congress is set to hold its first mega rally in Karnataka before the summer elections for the Assembly with Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi addressing it in Belagavi on Monday.

Party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, D.K. Shivakumar and Satish Jarkiholi visited the venue, the College of Physical Education Grounds, on Club Road here on Sunday to take stock of the preparations for the rally.

The party leaders said that three to four lakh people are expected to turn up for the event.

Mr. Surjewala said that Mr. Gandhi will release the party’s fourth guarantee card, Yuva Kranti Card, which is part of the party manifesto that promises a range of measures for youth, if the party were to come to power.

With the Belagavi rally, the Congress will virtually kick off its campaign in the State. It hopes to improve its chances in Karnataka, especially in the 110 seats in the northern region.

Party leaders say that it will focus on those seats where the BJP is not confident of winning, apart from focusing on areas considered traditional Congress strongholds.

Belagavi was chosen for a few vital reasons, they say. With 18 Assembly seats, it has the second largest chunk of seats, after Bengaluru.

BJP MLAs were elected from 13 of the 18 Assembly constituencies in Belagavi. Three of them are seats held by defectors, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Srimant Patil and Mahesh Kumthalli.

The rising influence of Ramesh Jarkiholi, seen as an outsider to the Sangh Parivar fold, has been detested by some old timers in the district BJP unit. It is no secret that the Belagavi BJP is vertically divided between the factions led by Ramesh Jarkiholi and Laxman Savadi, former Deputy Chief Minister.

The death of senior leader Umesh Katti and former Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani have dented the influence of the BJP in Belagavi. The Congress is pinning its hopes on Hukkeri and Saundatti, the seats vacated by these two leaders.

Mr. Satish Jarkiholi [KPCC working president] even invited Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah to contest from Saundatti, though the latter has not accepted it. There is even speculation of the former MP and Umesh Katti’s brother Ramesh Katti joining the Congress and seeking election from the Nippani seat, now held by Shashikala Jolle, a member of Basavaraj Bommai’s Cabinet.