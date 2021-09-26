Congress set bad precedent by boycotting LS Speaker’s speech, says Hegde

Bengaluru

26 September 2021 01:32 IST

Karnataka Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said on Saturday that the Opposition Congress has set a bad precedent by boycotting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s speech to members of the State legislature on Friday.

Noting many instances in the past where Lok Sabha Speakers have visited different State legislatures and delivered speeches, Mr. Kageri told reporters that former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi had delivered an address to members of the Karnataka Assembly under the Congress government headed by S.M. Krishna on June 20, 2002. M.V. Venkatappa was then the Speaker of the Assembly.

He argued that there was no substance in the charge of Congress leaders that Mr. Birla’s speech was against the spirit of the Constitution and democracy. In fact, the whole objective of the function was safeguarding democratic and parliamentary values, he said.

Showing photographs, Mr. Kageri said former Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had addressed the presiding officers’ conference in the Gujarat Assembly on January 22, 2016. Similarly, Ms. Mahajan addressed the presiding officers’ conference in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on January 15, 2017. Former Speaker Meira Kumar addressed the presiding officers’ conference on September 21, 2011, at the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly hall, Mr. Kageri said.

He said he had discussed the issue of Mr. Birla’s speech at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly and later personally invited senior Congress members to the function. Mr. Birla said there were many instances of Prime Ministers and Presidents addressing MPs in the parliaments of foreign countries.