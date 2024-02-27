Congress sends out a message of unity with three wins

February 27, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the Congress retaining its three seats and succeeding in embarrassing the BJP by getting its legislator cross vote in the Rajya Sabha elections, it seems to have sent a message that despite its internal troubles, the party stood united.

Against the narrative

Over the last few months, reports of disgruntlement among legislators over lack of fund allocation for constituencies and delay in appointments to boards and corporations had set the narrative of the party being a “divided house.” While the Opposition had also harped on the lack of unity and tried to approach legislators, party sources believe that the message of unity has been “loud and clear” with the results.

Though the numbers have not been put on record, the efforts of BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) to poach some disgruntled legislators had been spoken about by party leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The party also got a FIR registered against JD(S) candidate D. Kupendra Reddy charging him of offering inducements. The party, not wanting to take a chance, herded its legislators in a hotel on the eve of the polls.

Reddy roped in

Ultimately, not only did the Congress keep all its 134 votes intact, but also roped in support of G. Janardhan Reddy of Karnataka Rajya Pragathi Paksha. Interestingly, though Mr. Reddy, who recently joined the BJP and JD(S) protest over the flag issue at Keragodu in Mandya, and was expected to vote for the JD(S) candidate, the Congress managed to secure his support. Promised fund allocation to his constituency weaned him away from the Opposition’s camp, it is believed.

Besides, ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Rajya Sabha poll outcome along with the win in Bengaluru Teachers constituency in the Legislative Council poll could be a morale booster to put up a strong fight against BJP-JD(S) in the parliamentary polls, party sources believe.