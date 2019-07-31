Congress sees red over cancellation of Tipu Jayanti

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during whose tenure Tipu Jayanti was made a government-sponsored annual affair, has condemned the scrapping of celebrations terming it as a mark of the BJP’s “anti-minority” ideology.

“It’s myopic to see Tipu as a minority icon alone. He fought the British and contributed immensely to the development of the Mysuru region. For three years, we celebrated it and the people of Karnataka accepted it. To me, he is the first freedom fighter,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said in Bengaluru.

“The foundation to KRS dam was laid during Tipu’s time and he also worked for the development of industries, agriculture and trade. That is why we started the official celebrations,” he said.

Posting pictures of BJP leaders B.S. Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar on Twitter participating in Tipu Jayanti celebrations in the past, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “You participated in the celebrations holding a sword and adorning headgear reminiscent of the Tipu Sultan’s crown. Now, you have scrapped the celebrations to please the Sangh Parivar.”

Former Ministers Tanveer Sait and B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan said the celebrations would continue without government support. Mr. Khan said: “Although it was expected that the BJP government would scrap the celebrations, we had not realised that they would do it in such haste. We will continue celebrating Tipu Jayanti till our last breath.”

Mr. Sait tweeted that the BJP government’s act was expected. When The Hindu asked him whether celebrations would continue without government support, he said “Definitely, we will continue with the celebrations as we have been doing for many years”. He said it was an honour that the State government celebrated Tipu Jayanti for the last four years.

Meanwhile, Sri Ram Sene founder Pramod Muthalik welcomed the move and thanked Mr. Yediyurappa for scrapping the celebrations.