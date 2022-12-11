Congress seeks reply from CM on Centre’s refusal to alter quota scheme

December 11, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana on Sunday sought a reply from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the gazette notification increasing the quota for SCs and STs in Karnataka in the light of Centre’s refusal to alter the existing reservation scheme.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Lakshmana cited Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik’s reply to a question from Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss in the Rajya Sabha on December 7 if the Government has any proposal to relax the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations.

With the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment making it clear that there was no proposal before the Government to either relax the 50 per cent ceiling or increasing the reservation for OBCs beyond 27 per cent, Mr. Lakshmana wondered how the BJP government in Karnataka will give effect to increasing the quantum of reservation from the present 15 per cent to 17 per cent for Scheduled Castes and from 3 per cent to 7 per cent for the Scheduled Tribes in the State.

He said BJP government in the State took out yatras in different parts of the State, many led by Minister for Transport and Tribal Welfare Sriramulu, to take credit for increasing the quantum of quota. But, the reply for the Minister in their own party’s Union government has said there is no proposal to breach the 50 per cent ceiling on reservation.

“How will you give effect to the increase in the quantum of reservation by 6 per cent i.e. 2 per cent for SCs and 4 per cent for STs. You have now taken the reservation to 56 per cent. How will you give effect to it?”, Mr. Lakshmana questioned and sought a reply from Mr. Bommai and Mr. Sriramulu.

He accused the BJP government in the State of increasing the quantum of quota only to deceive people. “It is only an election gimmick,” he said seeking to caution people from the SC and ST communities against falling for the election stunts of the BJP.

Rowdies

Mr. Lakshmana also accused the BJP government in the State of roping in rowdies into the party to help them fight the next Assembly elections.

He said there were several areas in the State where the BJP is not allowed to enter. The saffron party has begun enlisting support of rowdy-sheeters to facilitate them enter the areas that the party is not allowed to enter by the residents.

The number of persons in the State against whom rowdy sheets had been opened by the police has gone up from 23,000 in May 2018 to 33,000 till June 2022, Mr. Lakshmana said claiming that the source of his data is police officials. In Bengaluru City, the number of rowdies had doubled from around 3,000 to 8,000 during the period, he said adding that about 8,000 rowdies were active in the State including 1,000 in Bengaluru alone.

The BJP is planning to rope in around 60 prominent rowdies into the party out of whom 36 had already joined. The process of admitting another 24 rowdies is underway, the Congress leader claimed.