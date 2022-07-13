Congress seeks probe into recruitments made by BJP govt. in Karnataka

The Karnataka Congress on Tuesday placed a demand for five separate probes into recruitments made by the BJP government since it came to power in 2019, including a judicial probe into the PSI scam, for ensuring recruitments are free from corruption and nepotism.

Addressing presspersons here, Priyank Kharge, former Minister and MLA, said the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which has been investigating the PSI scam, has limited the probe only to Kalaburagi and not other centres such as Bengaluru. He wanted to know from the government the time limit prescribed for completion of the probe into the multi-crore scam.

Mr. Kharge urged the government to conduct probes into other recruitments as well, of second division assistants, first division assistants, PWD Department’s recruitments, and for police constable jobs.

Complaint hushed up

He alleged that CID hushed up a complaint registered in Annapoorneshwarinagar in Bengaluru in the PSI scam. The probe process was deliberately delayed to close the case without punishing anyone in the scam, he alleged.

Though the government has ruled out judicial probe into the scam, the Congress MLA reiterated the demand for a probe by a sitting judge of the High Court of Karnataka.

He also alleged that CID officials are not recording the names of BJP Ministers, leaders, and police officers that IPS officer Amrit Paul wanted to reveal. Mr. Paul, who was arrested and suspended, was heading the recruitment wing when the scam happened in the selection of 545 police sub-inspectors.