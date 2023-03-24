ADVERTISEMENT

Congress seeks probe into ‘illegal’ tenders worth ₹2,326 crore by Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited in Karnataka

March 24, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a petition submitted to the Governor, they alleged that ‘irregularities have been committed at all levels, starting from irrigation projects to land compensation’

The Hindu Bureau

The tenders pertain to work for Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited, in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Rajendra Singh Hajeri

KPCC spokesperson and former MLC Ramesh Babu and KPCC legal cell vice-president Diwakar N. called on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot with a request to direct the Chief Secretary of Karnataka Government to order a probe into ‘illegal tendering’ in the last one year, and a layout development tender worth ₹2,326 crore in November 2022 under the Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited (KBJNL).

In a petition submitted to the Governor, they alleged that ‘irregularities have been committed at all levels, starting from irrigation projects to land compensation’. They requested an investigation into all the tenders in the last one year.

“Only four contractors are involved in all these tender processes. Most of the tenders are allotted to a single contractor. The chairman and the board of directors of the company have violated the company’s code of ethics, guidelines and values,” Mr. Babu alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US