Congress seeks probe into ‘illegal’ tenders worth ₹2,326 crore by Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited in Karnataka

In a petition submitted to the Governor, they alleged that ‘irregularities have been committed at all levels, starting from irrigation projects to land compensation’

March 24, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The tenders pertain to work for Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited, in Karnataka.

The tenders pertain to work for Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited, in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Rajendra Singh Hajeri

KPCC spokesperson and former MLC Ramesh Babu and KPCC legal cell vice-president Diwakar N. called on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot with a request to direct the Chief Secretary of Karnataka Government to order a probe into ‘illegal tendering’ in the last one year, and a layout development tender worth ₹2,326 crore in November 2022 under the Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited (KBJNL).

In a petition submitted to the Governor, they alleged that ‘irregularities have been committed at all levels, starting from irrigation projects to land compensation’. They requested an investigation into all the tenders in the last one year.

“Only four contractors are involved in all these tender processes. Most of the tenders are allotted to a single contractor. The chairman and the board of directors of the company have violated the company’s code of ethics, guidelines and values,” Mr. Babu alleged.

