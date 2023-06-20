Congress seeks meeting with Mysuru MP over plans of airport expansion

June 20, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana on Tuesday, June 20, sought a meeting with Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, over the delay in expansion of Mysuru airport.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, Mr. Lakshmana said the Congress leaders including himself and the office-bearers of Mysuru city and Mysuru District Congress Committee would like to meet him and abreast themselves about the progress of work in the proposed expansion of Mysuru airport.

He said that he would like to know what the Congress government in the State should do to expedite the process of expansion of the airport, which has been delayed.

Mr. Lakshmana said that he would also request Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa to join them if needed.

He took a dig at Mr. Simha for merely issuing statements in the media without securing the necessary clearances from the Centre for extending the runway that is expected to facilitate operation of large-sized aircraft from Mysuru airport.

He wondered if the airport expansion plan will meet the same fate as the satellite railway terminal at Naganahalli, which failed to take off.

Reacting to the Mr. Simha’s dig against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over sharing of power with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Mr. Lakshmana said that he has sought to know where the Mysuru MP’s “concern” for fellow Vokkaliga Mr. Shivakumar had disappeared when the BJP government at the Centre had let loose sleuths of IT, ED and CBI and even jailed him.