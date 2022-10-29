Congress seeks judicial probe into ‘cash for posting’ allegation

CM's office should display amount of bribes to be paid for different postings, says the party

CM's office should display amount of bribes to be paid for different postings, says the party

The Opposition Congress on Saturday demanded a judicial probe into Municipal Administration Minister N. Nagaraju's (MTB) alleged talk in a video clip on payment of ₹70 lakh to ₹80 lakh for postings in the Police Department.

The Minister was heard speaking to a police officer that inspector Nandeesh, who died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday, was tense over the “₹70 lakh-₹80 lakh he paid” for the posting.

Range of bribe

Speaking at a press conference, KPCC working president and MLA Ramalinga Reddy and Krishna Byre Gowda, MLA, sought to know how much bribe is fixed for the postings of ACPs and DCPs if the inspector had to pay ₹70 lakh-₹80 lakh for a posting.

Corruption was rampant in all recruitments and postings of the government and the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association had alleged 40% commission in the award of contract works, they pointed out.

The Congress MLAs said the government has not been ordering judicial probes into scams and hushing up all bribe-related scandals fearing public backlash. The Congress during its rule had ordered a judicial probe into many cases to reveal the truth to the public, Mr. Gowda said.

Death of inspector

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who has threatened to expose corruption during the Congress government, should probe what led to the death of the suspended inspector. There were allegations of corruption in high places behind his death, they said. “It is better to install a board in front of the Chief Minister’s Office displaying the bribes to be paid for different postings,” they said.

Nandeesh, who was an inspector attached to K.R. Puram police station in Bengaluru, was recently suspended over allowing pubs in his jurisdiction to function beyond the deadline. Mr. Nagaraju visited his house on Thursday, when the conversation allegedly took place.