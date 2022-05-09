Congress seeks expert committee investigation into ‘corruption’ in NRBC repair work

A. Vasanth Kumar, KPCC Secretary, has suspected corruption in the modernization and repair works of Narayanpur Right Branch Canal (NRBC) and urged the State Government to take action against those responsible for rampant corruption.

He was addressing a press conference in Raichur on Sunday.

Mr. Kumar said that repair and renovation work which took place in the main canal between zero km to 95 km is of poor quality. The tender for the works at the cost of ₹2,596 crore with three different packages was floated in 2019. But, the rules were not followed and norms were violated while floating tenders. Therefore, the Estimates Committee visited the spot to inspect works recently after Lingsugur MLA D.S. Huligeri had raised these issues in the sessions.

He also alleged that when the Estimates Committee visited the spot to inspect the works, local BJP leaders obstructed them using muscle power and tried to cover up the low quality work. This clearly goes to show that they have also been involved in the corruption. “ Hence, the State government should immediately form a Expert Committee to inspect the spot and then government should take action against the responsible persons or officers based on the expert committee report,” he demanded

Razzaq Ustad, vice president of Hyderabad Karnataka Horata Samiti, alleged that the police had failed to provide necessary security to the Estimates Committee during the visit. “The police should file a suo motu case in this regard,” Dr. Ustad urged.