Congress seeks disqualification of Chalavadi Narayanaswamy for ‘grabbing’ KHB land for school and renting it out to eatery

A Congress delegation led by Saleem Ahmed, the State government’s chief whip in the Legislative Council, called on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday and alleged that Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi T. Narayanaswamy was involved in a land grabbing case on the outskirts of Bengaluru and demanded his disqualification from the membership of the Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

In what is seen as a tit-for-tat move, in a petition submitted to the Governor, the Congress alleged that Mr. Narayanaswamy is “prima facie guilty of offences” under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and under sections 316 and 318 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Act, 2023.

Last week, Mr. Narayanaswamy petitioned the Governor seeking sacking of RDPR and IT&BT Minister Priyank Kharge from the State Cabinet for the allotment of five acres to Siddhartha Vihar Trust run by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s family at a Hi­tech Defence Aerospace Park near Bengaluru out of the 45.94 acres earmarked for civic amenities in March 2024. The Governor has sought an explanation on it from the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Case details

The Congress, in its petition on Tuesday, alleged that Mr. Narayanaswamy grabbed land allotted for the construction of a school at Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district. The plot belonging to Veerendra Singh and others was acquired by the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) in 1986. Mr. Singh and others submitted representation in 2003 and sought re-conveyance of land in their favour. However, Mr. Narayanaswamy being one of the directors of KHB deliberately kept the application pending, the Congress alleged.

The MLC acting as the president of Adarsha Social and Education Trust made an application for allotment of “stray site” by KHB in 2004. The stray site was carved out of the land acquired from Mr. Singh.

NoC from KHB

“Strangely, the KHB issued a no objection certificate on April 16, 2005,” stating that the KHB has “no objection to the MLC to raise a loan towards the purchase of the land.” This was clearly done at the behest of Mr. Narayanaswamy who abused his position as the director of the KHB to get a blanket no objection certificate issued. He “flagrantly breached KHB Act and rules”, the delegation alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petition said Mr. Narayanaswamy, acting as the president of Adarsha Social and Education Trust, let out the property for running “Anand Dum Biryani, Hoskote.”

Another allegation

The petition also alleged irregularities in allotment of two acres to Mr. Narayanaswamy under the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board at Hebbal II phase in Mysuru for the manufacture of Software Package Development on July 21, 2006, the Congress said.

The Congress members, in their petition to the Governor on Tuesday, demanded the disqualification Mr. Narayanaswamy from the House and the post and said: “Given the lightning speed with which your Excellencies have acted in the past few days, we do hope that Mr. Narayanaswamy is also held to the same standard.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.