Congress seeks clarification on proposed semiconductor plant in Mysuru

The Congress party has sought a clarification from the government on the status of the semiconductor plant proposed to be set up at Koochanahalli near Thandya on the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway near here.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Thursday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana said a clarification from Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Bio Technology (BT) Ashwath Narayan and Mysuru MP Pratap Simha was necessary in the backdrop of the relocation of ₹ 1.54 lakh crore semiconductor plant by Vedanta Foxconn from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra to poll-bound Gujarat.

It had been announced more than six months ago that the Israeli firm ISMC Analog Fab Pvt Ltd would start a semiconductor plant at Koochanahalli i at a cost of ₹ 22,000 crore. “But, there has been no progress in the regard after the announcement was made. There is anxiety among the people that the project may similiarly be shifted to either Gujarat or Madhya Pradesh”, Mr. Lakshmana said.

The semiconductor plant was expected to create employment opportunities for thousands of people and also attract a large number of other associated industries.

Pointing out that the semiconductor plant proposed in Maharashtra was moved out of the State after Eknath Shinde government took over from the Uddhave Thackeray government, Mr. Lakshmana said the people of Mysuru were entitled to accurate information on the setting up the semiconductor plant in Koochanahalli.

It may be mentioned here that a question on the semiconductor plant figured during a press conference convened by Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) ahead of the Big Tech Show 2022 held in Mysuru recently. The General Manager of KDEM, Mysuru cluster, Sudheer K.S. had pointed out that proposed semiconductor plant for Mysuru is awaiting approval by the Central government. After securing approval from the Karnataka government, which has also identified land for the purpose, the Isreali firm ISMC Analog Fab Pvt Ltd is in touch with the Central government, he pointed out.

However, Mr Lakshmana had sought a clarification on the same from Mr. Ashwath Narayan and Mr. Pratap Simha.

Reacting to Mr. Ashwath Narayan’s reported statement that Mysuru had attracted a fresh investment of ₹ 1,400 crore, the Congress leader sought details from the government on the Minister’s claim. “Please give the details of the investment”, he said suspecting that the Minister was making false claims.

He also targeted Mr. Pratap Simha for allegedly making false claims on starting of the Naganahalli Railway terminal. “You had announced in 2017 that a new railway terminal will start functioning at Naganahalli from 2022. Similiarly, you had promised that the 10-lane highway between Mysuru and Bengaluru will be thrown open before Dasara this year. What happened to your promises?”, he asked.