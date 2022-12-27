Congress seeks CBI probe into irregularities in Guru Raghavendra Coop. Bank

December 27, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Congress staged a dharna in the Legislative Council on Tuesday demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank in Bengaluru.

Speaking on the issue under Rule 330 in the Legislative Council, Congress member U.B. Venkatesh said a large number of people had deposited their lifetime earnings and have not been able to secure any relief since the ₹1,294 crore fraud in the bank came into the open about three years ago.

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar said an FIR had already been registered in the case and an investigation is also underway by both Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). He expressed hope that the case will soon reach its logical end and the depositors will get their money back.

But, Congress members argued that the Minister’s reply was not satisfactory and entered the well of the House demanding a CBI probe.

Soon, a bitter exchange of words ensued between Congress and BJP members when the former accused the government of coming under pressure from BJP leadership to protect the accused. Mr. Somashekar also reacted angrily when the Congress members accused the officials of the Cooperation Department of being hand in glove with the accused.

Mr. Somashekar said the progress of investigation and liquidation of the assets of the accused would have been faster had the administrator to bank been appointed by the Cooperation Department.

Though the Cooperation Department had appointed an administrator, he had to make way for an administrator appointed by the RBI following a High Court order order, he said.

The Congress withdrew their dharna after Mr. Somashekar said he was not against a CBI probe. But he pointed out that relief for the depositors will be further delayed if a CBI probe is ordered at this juncture when CID probe is almost complete. He assured to invite the Congress leaders to a meeting with officials of his department.