Congress seeks answers from Modi on corruption, govt.’s performance

Ramalinga Reddy asks PM to release a list of achievements of the State government

Ramalinga Reddy asks PM to release a list of achievements of the State government

Ahead of a two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Karnataka starting on Monday, the Opposition Congress has questioned his silence on the alleged 40% corruption in the State, a scam in the recruitment of police inspectors, functioning of the "double engine" government, and its failure on doubling the farmers' income and creation of employment opportunities.

Contractors’ allegations

The former Home Minister and KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy, who sought to know the stance of the Prime Minister on the alleged 40% commission in the execution of works in the State, said Mr. Modi had levelled baseless charges of “10% commission” against the previous Congress government without any complaint or evidence. Now, the Karnataka Contractors’ Association had exposed alleged corruption in the government but no probe had been ordered, he said. Mr. Reddy questioned the silence of Mr. Modi on alleged corruption in the government and called him “Mouni Baba”.

The Congress leader, who wanted the Prime Minister to release a list of the achievements of the State government during the last four years, demanded answers from Mr. Modi for the delay in providing necessary clearances for the execution of Mekedatu and Mahadayi irrigation projects in the State.

Mr. Reddy also questioned the silence of 25 BJP MPs on seeking State’s share of GST, and said a sum of ₹19 lakh crore had been collected from the State in the form of GST but only returned only ₹4.5 lakh crore to the State. “When will MPs raise the issue of injustice meted out to the State in GST?’‘ he asked.

The seven-time Congress MLA, Mr. Reddy said he was also keen to know the Prime Minister's stance on controversial issues such as hijab, halal, use of loudspeakers in mosques, and alleged atrocities on minorities.

Reduced Central grants

He decried the reduction in the share of the Central grants from 75% to 60% in the implementation of suburban railway project in the State. Mr. Modi would lay the foundation stone for the project on Monday.

The Opposition Congress, which has seen Mr. Modi’s visit largely from the perspective of upcoming elections to the BBMP and the Legislative Assembly, criticised the Basavaraj Bommai-led government for the crumbling infrastructure of Bengaluru.

On the issue of the Agnipath scheme launched for the recruitment of soldiers, Mr. Reddy said it would "push the youth into unemployment" after four years of service.