Congress seeks action against three BJP leaders

The State Congress on Friday urged the police to take suo motu action against Shobha Karandlaje, Anathkumar Hegde, both MPs, and M.P. Renukacharya, MLA, for issuing “vituperative statements aimed at creating enmity between Hindus and Muslims and disrupting communal peace and harmony during the lockdown”.

In a memorandum to Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood, president-designate of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee D.K. Shivakumar said that the inflammatory statements amount to offences under the IPC Section 153 A and demanded Mr. Sood to take suo motu against the BJP leaders.

The Congress alleged that these political leaders “are ostensibly misusing even the killer COVID-19 pandemic to further their oblique political purposes”.

Ambedkar Jayanti

Mr. Shivakumar said Congress leaders and workers would observe the 130th birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, chairperson of the drafting committee of the Constitution, in a meaningful way by reading the Preamble of the Constitution at 10 a.m. on April 14.

“You may read the preamble from wherever you are, whether at home or work. Please stand while reading in honour of Amebdkar and reaffirm the faith we have in the guiding principles of our Constitution,” the State Congress leader tweeted.