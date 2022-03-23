Congress seeks action against Renukacharya for allegedly obtaining ST certificate for daughter

:

Opposition Congress members in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday demanded action against Chief Minister’s Political Secretary M.P. Renukacharya for allegedly obtaining a Scheduled Tribe certificate for his daughter.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said obtaining an ST certificate by misrepresenting the fact was an offence and punishable act under the law and Mr. Renukacharya can be prosecuted. Mr. Renukacharya obtained an ST certificate in the name of ‘Beda Jangama’ community, which belongs to ST category, Mr. Siddaramaiah claimed.

A section of the media reported that Mr. Renukacharya obtained the ST certificate for his daughter by providing wrong facts to officials in his Honnali taluk.

The House witnessed a verbal duel between Mr. Renukacharya and Congress members when the former said he had not availed of the ST certificate and government benefits.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Mr. Renukacharya is a member of the House. The member would be punished if he committed any mistake under the law. Law and Parliamentary Minister J.C. Madhuswamy told Congress members to file a complaint to initiate a probe against Mr. Renukacharya. The Government had no intention to protect anyone who committed mistakes under the law, he added.