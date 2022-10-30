Congress seeks action against Bellad after Dalit woman attempts suicide

The BJP came under sharp attack over allegations of harassment to women again. Days after Housing and Infrastructure Minister V. Somanna was caught slapping a poor woman on camera in Gundlupet, BJP legislator Arvind Bellad is alleged to have insulted a woman, who has now attempted suicide.

As news of the alleged attempt to suicide spread, the Congress said: “The Dalit woman who went to narrate her ordeal to Mr. Bellad tried to commit suicide after he insulted her.“ In a tweet, the Congress asked: “Chief Minister, why is it that women are not respected in the BJP that has become a kingdom of women harassers.”

Seeking answers from Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai with #SayCM hashtag, the Congress asked: “What will be your action against it? It is clear from the note written by the woman that she has attempted suicide due to the bad behaviour of the legislator. Will you take action or will it be buried like the Siddu Savadi case?”

The Congress also pointed to cases of ill-treatment meted out to women by BJP leaders, including those in which Mr. Somanna and former Minister Arvind Limbavali were involved. “Mr. Bommai, is it not your priority to protect dignity of women?,” the party asked.