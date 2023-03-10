Congress seeks ₹1 crore defamation damages from Kateel

March 10, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Legal Cell of the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress has issued a legal notice to Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, for his alleged defamatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, during a public rally held on March 5 in Ramanagara.

In the notice, the party sought the withdrawal of remarks made by Mr. Kateel against Mr. Gandhi by tending an unconditional apology. If Mr. Kateel fails to comply with it, the party has decided to take legal action as well as seek ₹1 crore in damages for the loss of reputation of Mr. Gandhi.