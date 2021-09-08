Congress secures higher vote share than BJP

The Congress secured a better vote share than the BJP in the Kalaburagi City Corporation elections, the results of which were declared on Monday. Congress secured seven percentage points more than the BJP vote share.

Out of 5,19,646 total eligible voters in the city, 2,59,783 (50.01 percent) voters cast votes.

The breakdown

Of the 55 seats that went to the polls, Congress secured 27 with a vote share of 38% (98,510 votes).

The BJP won 23 seats with an approximate vote share of 31% (80,246 votes), while Janata Dal (Secular) bagged four seats with a vote share of 12% (3,111 votes).

While the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) contested 20 seats, it failed to win a single seat. Its vote share was 3.5% (9,341 votes).

And none of the above (NOTA) options garnered 1,915 votes, less than one percent of the total votes polled.

Second place

Of the four seats won by JD(S), the Congress was pushed to second position in Ward No. 16 and Ward No. 34. The JD(S) pushed the BJP to second place in Ward No.42. In Ward No. 27, the JD(S) pushed the Aam Aadmi Party to second place and Congress finished in the third place.

Gangamma Basavaraj (BJP) from Ward No. 5 won with a huge margin of 3,238 votes, followed by Krishnaraj of BJP from Ward No.7 with a margin of 2,768 votes. Also, BJP councillor Vishal Dhargi from Ward No. 46 won with a thin margin of 10 votes.