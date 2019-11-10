Congress’ second list of candidates in a couple of days

The State Congress is expected announce in a couple of days its candidates to seven of the 15 Assembly constituencies where byelections are scheduled on December 5.

The party has already announced candidates for the remaining eight constituencies.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and his counterpart in the Council S.R. Patil, former Ministers D.K. Shivakumar, K.J. George, Ramalinga Reddy, M.B. Patil, and H.M. Revanna, and Rajya Sabha member B.K. Hariparasd held a meeting at the party office on Sunday and discussed names of various candidates who are eligible for ticket for contesting the elections.

The party has not yet announced candidates to Athani, Kagwad, Gokak (all Belagavi), Vijayanagar (Ballari), Yeshwantpur, Shivajinagar (all Bengaluru), and K.R. Pet (Mandya) constituencies.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the candidates would be announced in a couple of days. After vetting the list of candidates given by the KPCC, the party high command would release the names of candidates.

On Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raju Kage meeting Mr. Shivakumar, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the former can join the party by accepting the party’s ideology and principles.

First list

The Congress released its first list of eight candidates on October 31.

The byelections were necessitated owing to disqualification of MLAs of the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular).