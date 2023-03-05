Congress screening committee to have two-day sitting to finalise candidates

March 05, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The screening committee of the Congress is set to meet in Bengaluru for two days from Tuesday to finalise the candidates for Assembly constituencies, and recommend names to the central election committee of the party.

Party sources said that the chairman of the central screening committee Mohan Prakash will be meeting KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, and Campaign Committee Chairman M.B. Patil to discuss the current list of candidates. Once the list is final, it will be recommended to the central election committee, which is yet to be formed.

Sources said that the party is in crucial moment to identify candidates as there is a huge competition among the aspirants. “The party is ready with a list for about 120 constituencies with a single candidate. This includes 70 incumbent legislators and those where only one candidate has applied. In the rest, there is a huge competition among the aspirants as there is a general feeling of Congress doing well in elections,” the sources said.

Further, sources said that the announcement of list of candidates could be delayed till the election dates are announced when the model code of conduct kicks in. “The party is expecting some legislators from BJP, including a few who deserted the party in 2019, to rejoin. They would make their moves only after the dates are announced. Congress will keep in abeyance announcement of candidates in such constituencies, sources said, adding that speculation was rife in political circles that the election dates could be announced within the next two weeks.

Kharge campaigns

Meanwhile, AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge attended the Praja Dwani Yatra in Koratgere Assembly constituency in Tumakuru district on Sunday. Mr. Kharge is expected to take part in more rallies in the coming days and will be actively involved in the party’s preparation for elections, sources said. He also inaugurated the Congress Bhavan at Koratagere on Sunday.