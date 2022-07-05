Karnataka

Congress says Bengaluru’s low livability index is outcome of bad governance by BJP

Namma Metro train service in Bengaluru. The infrastructure score is based on quality of roads, public transportation system, international links, energy provision, telecommunications, water and availability of good quality housing.

Namma Metro train service in Bengaluru. The infrastructure score is based on quality of roads, public transportation system, international links, energy provision, telecommunications, water and availability of good quality housing. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Former ministers and Congress MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Priyank Kharge blamed bad governance of the BJP government in Karnataka for the low ranking of Bengaluru in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) Global Livability Index 2022.

The index analysed living conditions in 173 cities across the world. New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad were surveyed, and they rank between 140 and 146. The ideal score is 100. Among Indian cities, New Delhi received the top rank of 140. Bengaluru was ranked 146 (score 54.4).

Congress leaders told mediapersons on July 4 that Bengaluru lost ground on account of poor quality of infrastructure in areas such as drinking water, electricity, roads, and education. They blamed corruption in execution of projects resulting in poor ranking of Bengaluru.

Slab of storm water drain collapses
The slab of a storm water drain (rajakaluve) collapsed in Kalidasa Layout, Srinagar, in Bengaluru on May 24, 2022.  | Video Credit: K Murali Kumar

The infrastructure score is based on quality of roads, public transportation system, international links, energy provision, telecommunications, water and availability of good quality housing.

Under infrastructure, Bengaluru received a score of 46.4 (out of 100) in infrastructure, the lowest among all Indian cities. Delhi with 62.5 scored the highest, followed by Mumbai at 55.4 while both Chennai and Ahmedabad got a score of 50.

Bengaluru hospital portico collapses
The under-construction portico of St. Martha’s Hospital on Nrupathunga Road in Bengaluru collapsed on May 31, 2022. | Video Credit: K Murali Kumar


