Congress roadshow in Sindgi

Belagavi

24 October 2021 20:16 IST

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar and other leaders held a roadshow in Sindgi on Sunday.

Mr. Shivakumar, who rode atop a vehicle through the town, stopped in the middle and addressed the crowd. He asked the people to send a message to the anti-people policies of the Union and State Governments by defeating the BJP in the bypolls. “The people have suffered greatly due to the policies of these governments. They will send a message through the bypolls in Sindgi and Hangal,” he said.

“The BJP governments have failed on all fronts. They have neither prepared schemes and programmes for the welfare and development of the common people nor have they implemented any such scheme. All their programmes are aimed at helping their friends in big business,’’ he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“B.S. Yeddiyurappa, as Chief Minister, announced a ₹1,900 crore package for COVID-19-affected families. Did anyone of you get it? Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ₹20 lakh crore package. Did anyone benefit from it? Mr. Modi announced that he will deposit ₹15 lakh in each citizen’s bank account. Has it been deposited? He promised to bring back black money. Did he do it?’’ he asked.

“Did roadside vendors, small traders, drivers, workers get any subsistence amount or incentive? Did the government ask hospitals to charge less? Did the government refund the money spent on hospital bills during COVID-19? Has the government compensated families who have lost their bread winners? Has any leader come to you and consoled you? Has the government given houses or sites to the poor? No. You know the answers to these questions. You should communicate your discontent to the BJP government,’’ he said.

“You should not only vote for the Congress candidate Ashok Manguli, but also ensure that five other people vote for him. This will ensure that we will win by 25,000 votes,’’ he said.