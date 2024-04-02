Congress revs up campaign in Mysuru 

April 02, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Congress campaign in Mysuru received a boost with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hitting the campaign trail for the second consecutive day, traveling to different Assembly segments in the region, on Tuesday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah visited Shankar Mutt and sought the blessings of Goddess Sharadamba besides addressing the public in Chamaraja Assembly segment.

Previous tenure

At a public rally, Mr. Siddaramaiah listed some of the works completed during his previous tenure as CM between 2013 and 2018 and said that the establishment of Jayadeva Hospital, District Hospital, Trauma Care Centre, construction of Maharani’s College building and hostel, the new DC office were some of the works under taken up by the Congress, that benefit the public.

Addressing the public at Manchegowdana Koppal in Chamaraja Assembly segment, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that in contrast, the JD(S) which ruled for almost 1.2 years and the BJP which ruled for about 3.8 years, did not do anything of permanent nature to Mysuru. He said over ₹3800 crore was spent on infrastructure development of Mysuru during his first tenure as the Chief Minister and similar works were being undertaken during his second tenure as well.

Mr. Siddaramaiah listed out the 5 guarantee schemes implemented soon after he took over as the Chief Minister last year and pointed out that more than ₹36,000 crore has been spent on the guarantee schemes so far. For the financial year 2024-25, more than ₹51,000 crore has been earmarked for their implementation, he added.

‘Schemes to continue’

The CM also denied the BJP allegation that the guarantee schemes will be discontinued after elections and said that they will be implemented for the full tenure of the Congress government. He accused the BJP of trying to thwart the Anna Bhagya scheme under which 10 kg of rice was being distributed to the poor and said that the BJP refused to release rice from the Food Corporation of India godowns. This has forced the Congress to pay cash in lieu of additional 5 kg of rice, he added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah rebuked the incumbent MPs of the BJP as being mute and unable to uphold the interest of Karnataka. This is because they are terrified of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tremble before him. In contrast the Congress candidate M. Lakshman was well-versed with the issues pertaining to polity and development and would be the voice of the voiceless in the Parliament, said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Lakshman said he has been in public life for 30 years fighting for the development of Mysuru in recognition of which the party had fielded him as its official candidate and he would effectively voice public concerns in the Parliament. “Besides, I have a vision for Mysuru and will strive to implement it including development of Mysuru and Kodagu for tourism,” he added.

Minister K. Venkatesh, MLA K. Harish Gowda, former MLAs Yathindra Siddaramaiah, M.K. Somashekar, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajiv and others were present.