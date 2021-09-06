Congress retains Tarikere Town Municipal Council

A file photo of a wall painting on a public toilet in Tarikere, which is in Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka.

Hassan

06 September 2021 13:53 IST

BJP wins just one seat

Congress emerged as the single largest party in Tarikere Town Municipal Council by winning 15 of the total 23 seats. The party is all set to return to power in the council. Independent candidates won seven seats.

BJP could win only one seat. The election result is being seen as an embarrassment for BJP MLA D.S. Suresh who represents Tarikere in the Karnataka Assembly.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the total 23 seats, elections were held for 22 seats, as the candidate for one ward was elected unopposed.