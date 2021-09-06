KarnatakaHassan 06 September 2021 13:53 IST
Congress retains Tarikere Town Municipal Council
Updated: 06 September 2021 14:02 IST
BJP wins just one seat
Congress emerged as the single largest party in Tarikere Town Municipal Council by winning 15 of the total 23 seats. The party is all set to return to power in the council. Independent candidates won seven seats.
BJP could win only one seat. The election result is being seen as an embarrassment for BJP MLA D.S. Suresh who represents Tarikere in the Karnataka Assembly.
Of the total 23 seats, elections were held for 22 seats, as the candidate for one ward was elected unopposed.
