Congress responsible for ‘restless’ atmosphere in State: CM

Congress protest is black spot, says Bommai

Congress Legislators staging a protest in the well of the house against against Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, K.S. Eshwarappa’s remarks on hoisting a flag at Red Fort in New Delhi during the Legislative Council session in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah and other leaders take part in protest rally to Raj Bhavan from Vidhana Soudha against Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa’s remarks in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Congress protest is black spot, says Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the Opposition Congress was responsible for the ‘restless’ environment in the State and the party’s protest in the Legislative Assembly during the debate on the Governor’s address was a ‘black spot’ in the history of the legislature.

In a reply to the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to the State legislature, Mr. Bommai said, “For the first time in the history of the legislature, the motion of thanks was passed without a debate. The Congress was unfit to become both ruling and the opposition party,” he said and blamed the Congress leaders for creating a “vicious atmosphere” in schools and colleges of the State on the hijab controversy.

He deplored the Congress protest seeking resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa for his remarks earlier that the saffron flag could in future fly in place of the tricolour on Red Fort.

The Chief Minister defended his Cabinet colleague and insisted that the Congress held protests for political benefits. But the protest would not help the Congress. The Opposition party failed in responding to several public issues grappling with the State, he said.

Noting the murder of a Hindutva activist in Shivamogga, Mr. Bommai asked the Congress members, "Who is responsible for the murder of the youth?"

Mr. Bommai also highlighted several achievements of the government during the last two pandemic years and the administration of vaccines to 130 crore people in the country. The government has released compensation for families impacted by COVID-19 induced lockdowns and flood-affected farmers in different districts. Funds were released to 17 lakh farmers under the PM Kisan Yojana and 4.52 lakh students belonging to farming families had been given scholarships ranging from ₹2,000 to₹11,000.

Session adjourned three days before schedule

The Legislature session was adjourned on Tuesday, three days before the scheduled date (February 25). Both Houses would meet again for a Budget session starting on March 4. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the finance portfolio, would table the State Budget on March 4.

Speaker Vishweswar Hegde Kageri said the Legislative Assembly properly functioned only on two days and five days were lost owing to dharna by the principal Congress members seeking the resignation of RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa for his remarks earlier that the saffron flag could in future fly in place of the tricolour on Red Fort.

The Speaker said he had convened 6-7 meetings with leaders of both Opposition Congress and ruling BJP. But all his efforts were in vain and the Congress members’ continued protest caused disturbances to the conduct of business, Mr. Kageri said.

Bills amidst chaos

Meanwhile, the Legislative Council on Tuesday passed five bills in a voice vote without discussion and amid chaos over demand for dismissal of Mr. Eshwarappa.

The bills that were passed included The Karnataka Civil Services (Validation of Selection and Appointment of 2011 Batch Gazetted Probationers) Bill, The Criminal Law Amendment Bill and Karnataka Stamp (Amendment) Bill.