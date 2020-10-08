Congress releases songs for election campaign

Bengaluru

08 October 2020 23:21 IST

The State Congress on Thursday released four video songs to be used in the campaign for the byelections to Sira and R.R. Nagar Assembly constituencies.

The songs, among other things, praise the leadership of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and talk about the “betrayal” of the Narendra Modi-led Union government on promises made during the 2014 general elections, including one on bringing back black money.

Mr. Shivakumar released the video songs in the presence of working president Saleem Ahmad and youth wing leader Manohar.

