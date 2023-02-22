Congress releases posters of proposed schemes

February 22, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Congress leader and AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of indulging in what according to him is “politics of violence”.

He was addressing a gathering of party workers after releasing posters of its proposed schemes, Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyothi, in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Reacting to a statement made by Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan against Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Mr. Surjewala said, “If you [BJP] want to kill our leaders Mr. Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar, let the BJP leaders and Mr. Ashwath Narayan decide the place and our leaders will come there.”

He added that Congress leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for unity and integrity of the country.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre appealed to the party workers to work unitedly to oust the BJP in the coming Assembly elections. The workers should focus on strengthening the party from the grassroots level and highlight the corruption and scams of the BJP-led government and reach them to the people, he said.

The party’s former Ministers, legislators and leaders were present.