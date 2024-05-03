Congress releases blueprint for overall development of Kalaburagi district

May 03, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Congress candidate Radhakrishna Doddamani has said that he is committed to ensuring the comprehensive development of Kalaburagi district. He is fighting the Lok Sabha elections against incumbent BJP MP Umesh Jadhav.

He was addressing presspersons here on Friday after releasing “Kalaburagi Next ‘‘, a blueprint, with a tagline “small steps towards impressive achievements”, for development of all sectors in the district.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge said that “Kalaburagi Next” will focus on development of human resources and also various sectors, including agriculture, horticulture, education, health and family welfare, child and women welfare, rural development, urban development and tourism.

“We will also establish training centres in Bengaluru to help candidates from the region prepare for competitive examinations such as IAS, KAS and banking sectors conducted by Central and State Public Service Commissions.

Chairman for Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) Ajay Singh said that the government has sanctioned ₹5,000 crore for the board this year and the funds will be spent on education, health and employment programmes.

“The board has already constructed Mini Vidhana Soudhas in nine taluks and we are planning to construct 10 more such facilities,” he added.

Kotnoor (D) incident

Medical Education Minister Shgaranprakash Patil said that stringent action will be taken against culprits in the Kotnoor (D) village incident where a group of 30 members barged into a house and assaulted the family members of Sangamesh Malipatil, who is accused in an Ambedkar statue desecration case.

The State government has entrusted investigation of the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), he added.