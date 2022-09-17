Congress releases audio of alleged scam in FDA recruitment

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Opposition Congress has stepped up its campaign against the alleged corruption in the recruitment for various government posts, the party’s Mysuru unit on Saturday released an audio of a purported conversation between a woman police sub-inspector in Mysuru and an aspirant for the post of First Division Assistant (FDA) in Jamkhandi in Bagalkot district.

Releasing the audio at a press conference in Mysuru, KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshmana said he also had evidence to show that the aspirant had digitally transferred an advance amount for the post of FDA. The alleged recruitment scam comes in the wake of the process taken up by Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) for recruitment of 153 FDAs.

Mr. Lakshmana claimed that the police official in Mysuru would not have involved herself in a scam on her own. “Definitely, Ministers and BJP leaders are involved,” he said, while alleging that the BJP leaders had “agencies” like the police official in every district to identify prospective candidates for various government posts and negotiate the bribe on their behalf.

He demanded a detailed probe in the matter while accusing the BJP of completely immersing itself in corruption. He said the woman sub-inspector featured in the audio conversation was also offering the job of an assistant in Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) for ₹20 lakh and claiming that the chosen person will receive a starting salary of ₹45,000 per month. She also offered other posts including that of an engineer in BESCOM for money.

The audio of the purported conversation between the police official and an aspirant for the FDA follows the release by KPCC of a “rate chart” for various posts including engineers, assistant professors, lecturers, police sub-inspector, police constable, Assistant Commissioner, and Tahsildar, sub registrar.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lakshmana took strong exception to the use of derogatory words by BJP’s national general secretary C.T. Ravi against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said the party will release documents against the BJP leader’s wrongdoings in Mysuru next week.

He said Mr. Ravi should clean the BJP house first while referring to the injunction orders secured by several BJP leaders including Ministers and MLAs against the release of defamatory content following the surfacing of the sleaze video involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

He said the Congress was poised to win more than 150 seats in the elections to the Legislative Assembly despite the efforts being made by the BJP to spark communal hatred in society and polarise voters. While the party’s and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s graph of popularity among the people was growing due to the work of Mr. Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar, the BJP will not be able to cross 50 to 60 seats in the coming elections, he said.

Mr. Lakshmana also called upon the Vokkaliga community as well as the Lingayat community to oppose the BJP leaders’ designs against Mr. Shivakumar and B.S. Yediyurappa. He said the BJP leadership was behind legal troubles facing Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Yediyurappa.