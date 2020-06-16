Congress recommends 4 names to high command

The Congress has shortlisted names of four candidates to contest elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council. Of the four candidates, the high command has to finalise the names of two candidates to be fielded in the elections.
With the reduced strength of 68 members after the party’s defeat in the 2018 Assembly elections and the resignation of 14 MLAs last year, it will be able to ensure the victory of only two candidates. The required vote for each candidate is 28.
Sources in the party said that Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president-designate D.K. Shivakumar discussed names of various candidates and finally recommended names of former Minister M.R. Seetharam, incumbent MLCs Naseer Ahmed, M.C. Venugopal, and veteran party leader Margaret Alva’s son Nivedit Alva, to the high command.
Sources said Mr. Alva and Mr. Ahmed’s names were short-listed in the minority quota, while Mr. Seetharam and Mr. Venugopal were recommended in the OBC category.
The term of Naseer Ahmed and M.C. Venugopal would end on June 30.
