Congress rebels told to appear before Speaker on March 12

Legislative Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar has issued a notice to Umesh Jadhav, who has quit the Congress and joined the BJP, and three Congress MLAs — Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli, and B. Nagendra, asking them to appear before him on March 12.

The notice comes following a petition filed by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah against them. Dr. Jadhav’s resignation has still not been accepted by the Speaker.

The Congress had sought disqualification of the four rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law after they repeatedly remained defiant, skipping the Assembly session and legislature party meetings.

The three MLAs and Dr. Jadhav had skipped the Congress Legislature Party meeting on January 18 and subsequently involved in alleged anti-party activities.

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said in Hubballi on March 5 that it was difficult to accept the resignation of Dr. Jadhav as per the law. However, it was ultimately left to the discretion of the Speaker whether to accept it or not, he had said.