Congress rebel candidate asked not to return to Shiggaon for some time

This is to avoid chances of his supporters forcing him to contest the byelections as Independent in the constituency

Published - October 27, 2024 07:44 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress rebel candidate and former MLA Sayed Azeem Peer Khadri filing his nomination papers for the Shiggaon byelections.

Congress rebel candidate and former MLA Sayed Azeem Peer Khadri filing his nomination papers for the Shiggaon byelections.

Rebel Congress candidate in Shiggaon Syed Azeem Peer Khadri has decided to remain in Bengaluru following instructions from the party senior leadership, Congress sources said on Sunday.

This is to avoid chances of his supporters forcing him to contest the byelections in the constituency, they said.

Mr. Khadri, who is a former MLA, left for Bengaluru after filing his nomination papers as a rebel candidate for the Shiggaon byelections.

“He will now stay in Bengaluru, at least for some more time. Our leaders are concerned that Mr. Khadri’s supporters might encourage him to run as an Independent candidate and challenge the official party candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan. Mr. Pathan is facing Bharath Bommai, son of Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai, in the byelections in the constituency,” they said.

Congress leaders had to face the wrath of Mr. Khadri’s supporters when they chose Mr. Pathan. Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan’s vehicle was subjected to stone-throwing when he went to visit Mr. Khadri in Hulgur town in Haveri district to dissuade him from going ahead with contesting the byelections.

Mr. Khadri filed his nomination papers, anyway. However, a meeting in Bengaluru, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar convinced him of the need to withdraw his nomination papers and support the official party candidate.

Mr. Khadri has told party leaders that he would like to meet his supporters to convince them of the need to respect the party decision, before Wednesday. He is likely to withdraw from contest on that day, when time for withdrawal of nomination papers will end.

However, the BJP has criticised this move as “hijacking of a rebel candidate”. BJP leader from Shiggaon Anand Subedar told reporters on Sunday that the Congress is forcing Mr. Khadri to stay in Bengaluru as it did not trust him.

Published - October 27, 2024 07:44 pm IST

