Congress’ reason for night-long dharna not valid: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri, and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa trying to convince Congress members in the Assembly to drop their night-long dharna inside the House at the Vidhana Soudha. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Arguing that the Congress did not have any “valid reason” to resort to night-long dharna in the State legislature, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday termed it as “display of anti-people attitude.”

“The Congress has misunderstood Mr. Eshwarappa’s statement and is trying to create a wrong perception among people,” Mr. Bommai told reporters.

Strongly defending Mr. Eshwarappa’s remarks over hosting saffron flag on Red Fort, the Chief Minister said it did not have any legal issues. But the Opposition Congress was trying to “make a big issue out of it” as did really did not have any issue to go before people, he alleged.

Though night-long dharnas had been held earlier in the legislature, they were pertaining to important issues related to farmers, public cause or State’s interests.

‘Focus on exams’

Referring to the prevailing unrest on the campuses of schools and colleges over dress code, the Chief Minister said the Government was trying to send a positive message to students and parents through the State legislature.

Pointing out that exams were scheduled in March, he said the Government was focusing on ensuring that the exams were not affected by the ongoing row. In such a situation, the legislature would have been in a better position to build confidence among students if the Opposition had not resorted to dharna, he maintained.