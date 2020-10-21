‘Congress ready for polls’

Belagavi

21 October 2020 02:29 IST

Reacting to Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statement that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa would not remain in power for long, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah said his party would face mid-term polls if they were to be held.

He was speaking to journalists at Badami in Bagalkot district on Tuesday. He clarified, however, that the Congress would not make any attempt to destabilise the government, but would act if dissidence among BJP leaders leads to the fall of the government.

