Congress raising Bitcoin to keep a dead issue alive: CM

Bengaluru

15 November 2021 15:43 IST

Asks opposition party to submit evidence to Enforcement Directorate

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accused the Congress of raking up the alleged Bitcoin scam to keep a dead issue alive.

“I have already asked them to provide documentary evidence to the Enforcement Directorate, or to our police. If there is anything substantial, investigations will be taken up,” the Chief Minister told reporters in Bengaluru on November 15.

“Congress wants to keep a dead issue alive. It is political. There is no question of setting a narrative. There is no story in the Bitcoin issue.”

The Chief Minister said that a decision on the peripheral ring road project in Bengaluru will be taken up soon since many changes have been incorporated over the past few years.