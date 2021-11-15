Karnataka

Congress raising Bitcoin to keep a dead issue alive: CM

A file photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.   | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accused the Congress of raking up the alleged Bitcoin scam to keep a dead issue alive.

“I have already asked them to provide documentary evidence to the Enforcement Directorate, or to our police. If there is anything substantial, investigations will be taken up,” the Chief Minister told reporters in Bengaluru on November 15.

“Congress wants to keep a dead issue alive. It is political. There is no question of setting a narrative. There is no story in the Bitcoin issue.”

The Chief Minister said that a decision on the peripheral ring road project in Bengaluru will be taken up soon since many changes have been incorporated over the past few years.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2021 3:49:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/congress-raising-bitcoin-to-keep-a-dead-issue-alive-cm/article37500248.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY