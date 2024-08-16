Congress questions erstwhile royal family’s claim over Chamundi Hills

Congress party has questioned the erstwhile royal family of Mysore’s claim over entire Chamundi Hills and contended that the State government had decided to constitute the Shree Chamundi Kshethra Development Authority to safeguard the Chamundi Hills while providing basic amenities to the devotees visiting the Chamundeshwari Temple.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Friday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana said the State government decided to constitute the Authority after various stakeholders including environmentalists and residents atop Chamundi Hills approached the Chief Minister to protect the Chamundi Hills from becoming a “concrete jungle”.

Even though Chamundeshwari Temple and other temples atop Chamundi Hills were listed among the private properties of the erstwhile royal family during an agreement with the Government of India in 1950, Mr. Lakshmana said the erstwhile royal family had not claimed them. While the Chamundi Hills were taken care of by the Forest Department, the Chamundeshwari Temple was managed by the Muzrai Department even after the agreement. In 1974, the erstwhile royal family had entrusted Chamundi Hills to the Government along with several other institutions, citing its inability to maintain them, he claimed.

He claimed that the Chamundeshwari Temple will remain under the Muzrai Department of the State government as it has always been even after the constitution of the Authority.

The Shree Chamundeshwari Ksethra Development Authority has been constituted on the lines of Malai Mahadeshwara Kshethra Development Authority, where development work has taken place, Mr. Lakshmana said.

He said the erstwhile royal family only owns a hotel atop Chamundi Hills and wondered how they can lay claim to the entire Chamundi Hills.

Though the High Court has issued a temporary stay on the constitution of the authority, the State government will soon move the court to vacate the stay. The government is committed to constituting the Authority to safeguard the Chamundi Hills, he said.

Mr. Lakshmana lashed out at the BJP and JD(S) leaders, who have reportedly endorsed the erstwhile royal family’s contention on the constitution of the Authority. He reminded the BJP and JD(S) leaders that they had welcomed the constitution of the Authority when it was announced. “Why are you enacting a drama now?” he asked.

The Authority will have the Chief Minister as its Chairperson while the Minister in charge of the district, Muzrai Minister, and Tourism Minister will be vice-chairpersons. A member of the erstwhile royal family will be a permanent member while government officials and priests will be members. “There will be no nominations to the Authority like other State governments’ Boards and Corporations”, Mr. Lakshmana said.