Congress provoking farmers over non issues, says Shettar

Belagavi

07 February 2021 21:28 IST

‘Farmers are assuming wrong things about farm laws without allowing the govt. to implement them’

Minister for Heavy and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has described the farmers protest in New Delhi as politically motivated.

The protest is not based on any reasonable issue. It is backed by the Congress and other Opposition parties. It is politically motivated. Congress and other party leaders are provoking farmers over non issues as they have nothing substantial to say against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Shettar said.

Mr. Modi is conducting an experiment with these new farm laws that are aimed at improving the lot of farmers. “Farmers should give an opportunity to Mr. Modi to implement the new farm laws, for one or two years. If the laws do not achieve their objectives, the government will withdraw them,” he said. He felt that farmers were assuming wrong things about the farm laws, without allowing the government to implement them in the first place.

Advertising

Advertising

KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi has denied these allegations. The New Delhi protest is completely non political. It is a protest by farmers who are aware of their rights. Though the Congress is expressing its moral support to the agitation, it is not part of it. The protest was planned by farmers and supported by various farmers and farm labour organisations. It is wrong to say that it is politically motivated, he said.

He accused the BJP of fomenting violence in Delhi in the name of farmers protest. An act by an active BJP worker and his supporters led to the violence. It is a violence unleashed by the BJP and not farmers, he said.