Congress protests outside Pratap Simha’s office in Mysuru

December 13, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MYSURU

A large number of Congress supporters staged a protest outside Mysuru’s BJP MP Pratap Simha’s office in the city on Wednesday hours after a security breach had taken place at the Lok Sabha by intruders, who had obtained passes from Mr. Simha’s office.

The Congress supporters blocked the road outside Jaladarshini, where Mr. Pratap Simha’s office is situated. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to evict the protestors from the road and pave the way for resumption of traffic movement.

The protestors, who also held placards demanding action against the MP including his suspension from the Lok Sabha, also shouted slogans. They demanded that Mr. Simha be subjected to investigation for his role in the security breach.

The police personnel had a tough time controlling the protestors, who tried to barge into the MP’s office.

Mysuru District Congress Committee President B.J. Vijaykumar said the authorities should lock the Mysuru MP’s office and seize the documents inside. CCTV recording should also be confiscated by the authorities till the investigation officers arrive.

Probe sought

Meanwhile, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, has demanded a probe against Mr. Pratap Simha.

In a statement here, Mr. Mahadevappa recalled the security breach at the Parliament in 2001 when Mr. L.K. Advani was the country’s Home Minister.

He said history had shown that security breaches take place whenever Lok Sabha elections were approaching and cited the Pulwama blasts that took place ahead of last elections.

The valuable lives of several army personnel were lost as a large amount of explosives had entered the borders on account of a security failure, he alleged. “Surprisingly, no probe has been held so far into how the explosives had entered the borders”, he said.

With Mysuru MP Pratap Simha’s office issuing passes to alleged intruders, he should be subjected to a probe to ascertain the reasons behind the shocking incident.